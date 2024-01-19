Bemidji Boys’ Wrestling Gets Sweep of Quadrangular, Little Falls Goes 2-1

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Little Falls boys’ wrestling is 9-2 on the season and is currently ranked 10th in Class AA, with five individual wrestlers currently ranked in the top 10 in their respective weight classes.

Bemidji boys’ wrestling is coming off a 4-2 weekend at the Rick Lee Invitational, and the team is sitting on the lean and mean list just outside the Class AAA rankings with three individuals ranked in the top 10 in their weight classes.

On Thursday, both teams were competing in Bemidji as the Lumberjacks were hosting a quadrangular. Sauk Rapids-Rice and Fergus Falls were present as well.

After all teams had played, Bemidji got the sweep of the quad, while Little Falls went 2-1 with the lone loss coming to the Lumberjacks. Sauk Rapids-Rice went 1-2, and Fergus Falls finished 0-3.

