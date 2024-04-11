Apr 11, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Boys’ Tennis Takes 1st Loss of Season Against Alexandria

Bemidji boys’ tennis hosted a triangular on Thursday, where they had Alexandria in the first set of matches. The Lumberjacks were 2-0 on the season heading into the day’s competition.

It was a tough finish for Bemidji in their first set of matches, with Alexandria beating them 6-1, giving the Jacks their first lost of 2024. Their match against Crookston would be postponed due to rain, where the two teams will play at a later date.

