Bemidji Boys Soccer Ready For The Playoffs

The Bemidji boys soccer team is ranked 8th in the latest coaches poll and is looking for its third straight state berth.

The team has played a difficult schedule this year with four games against 2A opponents. They went 2-2 in those games, including a pair of wins against Moorhead. They hope the quality of opponents they’ve played will prepare them for the playoffs and the challenges they’ll face in the section.

The Lumberjacks went 9-0-1 in section play with a 49-2 goal differential, but they know that they can’t take anything for granted.

Bemidji will begin their postseason run Thursday against Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Cass Lake-Bena.