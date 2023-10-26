Bemidji Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country Paced by Senior Leadership

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Lumberjack cross country team has high expectations heading into the Section 8AAA meet at Buffalo, with a trip to state on the line. The girls’ team made their most recent trip to the state tournament in 2021, and the boys made the trip last year in 2022.

The Jacks seem to be hitting their stride at the right time. The boys are coming off a victory in their home meet last Monday led by senior Will Termont, who finished first overall. The girls had similar success with a second-place finish behind the running of senior Mia Hoffmann, who crossed the line first and almost two minutes faster than the next runner.

Both Termont and Hoffmann are senior veterans with state tournament experience. They know what it takes to qualify and are setting a pace that will help the team reach their goal of getting there.

Ryan Aylesworth is in his 14th season as head coach of the Lumberjack cross country teams. Since taking the helm, nine boys’ teams and three girls’ teams have qualified for state.