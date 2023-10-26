Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country Paced by Senior Leadership

Charlie YaegerOct. 26 2023

The Bemidji Lumberjack cross country team has high expectations heading into the Section 8AAA meet at Buffalo, with a trip to state on the line. The girls’ team made their most recent trip to the state tournament in 2021, and the boys made the trip last year in 2022.

The Jacks seem to be hitting their stride at the right time. The boys are coming off a victory in their home meet last Monday led by senior Will Termont, who finished first overall. The girls had similar success with a second-place finish behind the running of senior Mia Hoffmann, who crossed the line first and almost two minutes faster than the next runner.

Both Termont and Hoffmann are senior veterans with state tournament experience. They know what it takes to qualify and are setting a pace that will help the team reach their goal of getting there.

Ryan Aylesworth is in his 14th season as head coach of the Lumberjack cross country teams. Since taking the helm, nine boys’ teams and three girls’ teams have qualified for state.

By — Charlie Yaeger

Related Posts

Staples-Motley Girls’ Tennis: Rutten, Noska Make Doubles State Semifinal

Brainerd Girls’ Cross Country Qualifies for State

In Focus: Watermark Art Center Holds Spooky Story SLAM in Time for Halloween

BSU & NTC VP for Enrollment Management Leaving Schools for New Opportunity

Recently Added

Common Ground: Rendezvous Brewing Fresh Hop Small Batch Beer

Posted on Oct. 25 2023

Common Ground: Antique Sewing Machines & Goulet Watermark Exhibit

Posted on Oct. 18 2023

Monuments on Our Landscape: Minnesota One-Room Schoolhouses

Posted on Jun. 20 2023

The Marcell Experimental Forest

Posted on Jun. 20 2023

Backroads: Corey Medina & Brothers 3

Posted on Jun. 1 2023

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.