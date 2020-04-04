Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Baseball Hoping For Any Kind of Spring Season

Chaz MootzApr. 3 2020

High school baseball teams around the area are used to delays to start the season and having to practice inside. The coronavirus pandemic, however, has created even more questions on how long spring sports will be suspended, but that hasn’t stopped the Bemidji baseball team from staying connected and trying to prepare for any season they can get.

Last year, the Lumberjacks finished with a 14-8 record, won their host Bemidji Invite in late May, and then concluded their season by losing a one-run game to Little Falls in the Section 8AAA championship.

By — Chaz Mootz

