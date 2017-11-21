Bemidji Area Schools Selects Principal For Newest Elementary School

Bemidji Area Schools announced today that they have chosen Ami C. Aalgaard as principal for Gene Dillon Elementary School.

Bemidji Area Schools reports Ms. Aalgaard served as principal at Horace May Elementary, Dean of Students, Activities Coordinator and a science teacher at Bemidji Middle School, and a teacher at Kasson-Mantorville Middle School.

She earned her K-12 Principal Licensure in August 2011 from Minnesota State University. She also degrees in special education and elementary education.

Bemidji’s newest Elementary School is currently under construction. As of April 2017, construction is on time.