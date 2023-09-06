Bemidji Area Schools, Boys & Girls Club Receive Grant for New Learning Centers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji Area Schools announced Tuesday that they have received a grant to establish three learning centers in the district in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area.

The learning centers will be at J.W. Smith Elementary, Bemidji Middle School, and Bemidji High School. The school district will oversee the middle and high school locations, while the Boys & Girls Club will operate the center at J.W. Smith.

According to the district’s release, the main purpose of the centers will be to serve students during out-of-school time. Services will include academic support, activities, family literacy, and educational engagement events.

The centers are expected to open this fall.

