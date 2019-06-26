Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Beltrami County Historical Society Unveils New Bemidji State University Exhibit

Jun. 26 2019

The Beltrami County Historical Society unveiled a new exhibit today to recognize of Bemidji State University’s centennial year.

BSU’s centennial commemorational exhibit features artifacts, vintage BSU apparel, old pins, and old course catalogues. Some BSU alumni, faculty members, and BSU president Faith Hensrud were in attendance. The exhibit seeks to show the history of the college throughout the years, and a majority of items on display have been donated by the university.

Gary Rozman, the executive director of the Beltrami County Historical Society, said, “Incoming freshman or upperclassmen are attending this college, and our goal is to help them realize that it didn’t just arise out of nowhere. That it was built up incrementally, step by step, brick by brick. And by the way, that’s one of the things we have, a brick from the original Deputy Hall, and hopefully gain some appreciation from the school they’re attending.”

Rozman says to contact the Beltrami County Historical Society if you have anything to contribute to the museum’s BSU exhibit.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Minnesota State Board Votes To Raise Tuition As Enrollment Declines

Sanford Bemidji Commits $1 Million For Local Health Care Career Opportunities

Bemidji State University Faculty Kick Off First Ever Special Education Conference

High School Students Learn About Medical Careers & More At Annual Scrubs Camp

Latest Story

Family Spirit Program Of Leech Lake Hosts 2nd Annual “Welcome Babies” Ceremony

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe welcomed newborns and young children during their second annual ceremonial gathering at the Leech Lake Veterans
Posted on Jun. 26 2019

Latest Stories

Family Spirit Program Of Leech Lake Hosts 2nd Annual "Welcome Babies" Ceremony

Posted on Jun. 26 2019

Paul Bunyan Amateur Radio Club Participates In Amateur Radio Field Day

Posted on Jun. 26 2019

Northwoods Adventure: City Of Bemidji Celebrates Eagle John Mathisen Day

Posted on Jun. 26 2019

Brainerd Community Theatre Celebrates 50 Years With "The Sunshine Boys"

Posted on Jun. 25 2019

Tri-County Health Care Focuses On New Location For Building Project

Posted on Jun. 25 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate