Beltrami County Historical Society Unveils New Bemidji State University Exhibit

The Beltrami County Historical Society unveiled a new exhibit today to recognize of Bemidji State University’s centennial year.

BSU’s centennial commemorational exhibit features artifacts, vintage BSU apparel, old pins, and old course catalogues. Some BSU alumni, faculty members, and BSU president Faith Hensrud were in attendance. The exhibit seeks to show the history of the college throughout the years, and a majority of items on display have been donated by the university.

Gary Rozman, the executive director of the Beltrami County Historical Society, said, “Incoming freshman or upperclassmen are attending this college, and our goal is to help them realize that it didn’t just arise out of nowhere. That it was built up incrementally, step by step, brick by brick. And by the way, that’s one of the things we have, a brick from the original Deputy Hall, and hopefully gain some appreciation from the school they’re attending.”

Rozman says to contact the Beltrami County Historical Society if you have anything to contribute to the museum’s BSU exhibit.