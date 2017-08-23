Beltrami County Awarded Grant For Food And Shelter Program
Congress has appropriated funds to supplement and expand emergency food and shelter programs, because of that Beltrami County has been awarded a grant from the federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFS), according to a press release from the United Way of Bemidji Area.
The Emergency Food and Shelter Funding is accepting applications until Sept. 18, 2017.
Applications may be accessed by visiting Emergency Food and Shelter Program, under Our Work, at www.UnitedWayBemidji.org.
The EFS program has been in existence since 1983. The program funds are used to supplement food, shelter, rent, mortgage and utility assistance.
