Baxter’s Aveanna Home Health Hosts Open House and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Justin OthoudtJun. 22 2023

Baxter’s Aveanna Home Health celebrated their new name at open house and a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

“Aveanna Home Health changed its name about a year ago, we were formerly Recover Home Health,” explained Aveanna Home Health Baxter Account Executive Bobbie Crocker.

But while their name may have changed, their mission certainly hasn’t.

“The main purpose is to bring care to patients in their home so that we can keep them out of the hospital and keep them in their home where they want to be,” said Aveanna Home Health Baxter Director Caitlin Liljegren.

With its new name, Aveanna is continuing to support the Brainerd Lakes Area by providing a multitude of care services to the community at large.

“We go into people’s homes where they can receive services, nursing services, therapy services,” explained Aveanna Home Health Baxter Clinical Manager Coralyn Theising.

“The biggest high I get is when you can see the light bulb go off and they realize that they can get services right within their own home, wherever that may be,” added Crocker.

In order to showcase the work Aveanna does for the community, an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony was recently held at their office.

“To be able to kind of, put it out there and show them how great Aveanna is, is a neat thing,” said Theising.

Aveanna hopes that by hosting open house events like this, they can continue to strengthen their relationship in the area to help support those in need.

“I think the greatest part is being able to bring therapy and nursing and all the things people need in their home,” explained Liljegren, “And be a part of something bigger within the community to keep the aging population healthy.”

While Aveanna hosted the open house, members of the Brainerd Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

By — Justin Othoudt

