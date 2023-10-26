Baxter Installs 4-Way Stop at Clearwater Rd./Golf Course Dr. Intersection

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Drivers in Baxter are being urged to adhere to the new traffic control change off of Highway 210, as a 4-way stop is now present at the intersection of Clearwater Road and Golf Course Drive.

Vehicles traveling on Golf Course Drive did not have to stop prior to the installation of the 4-way stop. However, the city of Baxter approved the new change after recent intersection and crash analysis revealed all right-angle crashes involved someone who stopped at the intersection and then proceeded.

The city of Baxter is urging all motorists to drive with caution at the intersection as drivers adjust to the change.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today