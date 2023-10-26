Lakeland PBS

Baxter Installs 4-Way Stop at Clearwater Rd./Golf Course Dr. Intersection

Miles WalkerOct. 26 2023

Drivers in Baxter are being urged to adhere to the new traffic control change off of Highway 210, as a 4-way stop is now present at the intersection of Clearwater Road and Golf Course Drive.

Vehicles traveling on Golf Course Drive did not have to stop prior to the installation of the 4-way stop. However, the city of Baxter approved the new change after recent intersection and crash analysis revealed all right-angle crashes involved someone who stopped at the intersection and then proceeded.

The city of Baxter is urging all motorists to drive with caution at the intersection as drivers adjust to the change.

 

