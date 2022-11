Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Building a Table For 7: Farm & Forage to Fine Dining Through The Pandemic in Bemidji, MN

Follow Amber Lynne of Bemidji, Minnesota as she begins work to open a Farm to Table restaurant in Bemidji, Minnesota. Watch her journey as an entrepreneur, grow as a chef, and adapt as a business owner as she opens her fine dining restaurant through the 2020 Pandemic.