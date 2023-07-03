Lakeland PBS

Bagley Man Dies After Possible Drowning, Body Found in 18-Feet of Water

Mary BalstadJul. 3 2023

A Bagley man died over the weekend after jumping off a public swimming raft.

According to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, Derek Vanscott McCann, 20, went swimming at Lake Lomond in Bagley on July 2. At 8:15 p.m., law enforcement received a report that McCann jumped off a swimming raft at the public beach and had not been seen since.

Law enforcement responded and immediately began to search the area around the raft. After calling in the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team to assist, officers found McCann’s body about 3 hours later in 18-feet of water.

The University of North Dakota Forensic Pathology Center will perform an autopsy. The case remains under investigation.

The Bagley Police Department, Clearbrook-Gonvick Police Department, Bagley Sanford Ambulance, and Sanford Air Med all assisted on the scene.

