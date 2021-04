Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Thursday, April 15 at 7:30 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Emerging indie artist Hannah Cooper has won or been nominated for numerous folk awards. While the singer/songwriter has earned comparisons to Joni Mitchell, her unique alternating use of piano and acoustic guitar accompaniment, lays the foundation for a fresh vibe that defies genre categorizations.