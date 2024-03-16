Backpack Program in Menahga and Sebeka Receives Special $1,000 Donation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Backpack Program in Menahga and Sebeka has received a special donation to help feed students in need on weekends during the school year.

CHI St. Joseph’s Health announced on Friday that a local couple, Robert and Sandie Nelson, made a $1,000 donation to the program, which has backpacks filled with nutritious foods that students can take home on the weekends.

More than 200 students are currently enrolled in the program, a record amount compared to previous years. The bags are assembled by students on Thursdays and then distributed to the enrolled students on Friday to have for the weekend.

