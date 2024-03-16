Lakeland PBS

Backpack Program in Menahga and Sebeka Receives Special $1,000 Donation

Lakeland News — Mar. 16 2024

Robert and Sandie Nelson are shown presenting the donation to Donna Anderson, SNAP Education Health & Nutrition Program, and Christa Palubicki, Menahga School
Social Worker. (Credit: CHI St. Joseph’s Health)

The Backpack Program in Menahga and Sebeka has received a special donation to help feed students in need on weekends during the school year.

CHI St. Joseph’s Health announced on Friday that a local couple, Robert and Sandie Nelson, made a $1,000 donation to the program, which has backpacks filled with nutritious foods that students can take home on the weekends.

More than 200 students are currently enrolled in the program, a record amount compared to previous years. The bags are assembled by students on Thursdays and then distributed to the enrolled students on Friday to have for the weekend.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.