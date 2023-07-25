Authorities Asking for Help in Locating Missing Red Lake Man

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Red Lake man.

23-year-old Gus Redeagle was last seen over a week ago on Monday, July 17. Family members tell Lakeland News that this it is not like Redeagle to not check in. He was last seen in the area of Walking Shield housing and Highway 89 in Red Lake.

According to a press release from the Red Lake Police Department, volunteers and family members have been out searching for Redeagle, and Red Lake and Ponemah fire departments, along with Red Lake law enforcement, have been assisting with the search and using ATVs and drones to search a wide area near where he was last seen. K-9 Search and Rescue has also been used in the search.

If you have seen Redeagle or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Red Lake law enforcement at 218-679-3313. You can also contact the Redeagle family at 218-328-4546.

