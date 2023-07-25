Lakeland PBS

Authorities Asking for Help in Locating Missing Red Lake Man

Lakeland News — Jul. 25 2023

Gus Redeagle (Courtesy: Red Lake Police Department)

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Red Lake man.

23-year-old Gus Redeagle was last seen over a week ago on Monday, July 17. Family members tell Lakeland News that this it is not like Redeagle to not check in. He was last seen in the area of Walking Shield housing and Highway 89 in Red Lake.

According to a press release from the Red Lake Police Department, volunteers and family members have been out searching for Redeagle, and Red Lake and Ponemah fire departments, along with Red Lake law enforcement, have been assisting with the search and using ATVs and drones to search a wide area near where he was last seen. K-9 Search and Rescue has also been used in the search.

If you have seen Redeagle or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Red Lake law enforcement at 218-679-3313. You can also contact the Redeagle family at 218-328-4546.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Red Lake Man Sentenced to 33 Months for Assaulting Victim with Shotgun

Recreational Cannabis to Be Sold in Red Lake Starting August 1

Three People Arrested in Red Lake Reservation Drug Bust

Detroit Man Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Fentanyl Trafficking on Red Lake Reservation

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.