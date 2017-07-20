DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Australian Woman’s Family Hires Castile Attorney

Sarah Winkelmann
Jul. 20 2017
Leave a Comment
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the fatal police shooting of an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a sexual assault in Minneapolis (all times local):

8:25 a.m.

The family of an Australian woman fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer has hired the attorney who represented the family of black motorist Philando Castile, who was also gunned down by an area officer.

Minneapolis attorney Bob Bennett told The Associated Press in an email Thursday that he is representing Justine Damond’s family.

Bennett tells WCCO-TV that Damond’s family is in disbelief at her death on Saturday night, after she dialed 911 to report a possible sexual assault. Bennett says Damond wasn’t a threat to anyone, nor could she have reasonably been perceived as such.

Castile, a school cafeteria worker, was fatally shot by a police officer in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights during a traffic stop last July. The officer, Jeronimo Yanez, was acquitted in June of first-degree reckless homicide. Castile’s family reached a nearly $3 million settlement in the case.

___

12:15 a.m.

A Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who called 911 to report a possible rape still hasn’t spoken with investigators and doesn’t have to.

But Officer Mohamed Noor will be compelled to give a statement to his department as part of an internal investigation. He could be fired if he refuses, but anything he says can’t be used in a criminal case.

Noor hasn’t provided his explanation for what happened Saturday when he fired a shot from the passenger seat of a squad car and killed 40-year-old Justine Damond.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Noor’s partner, Officer Matthew Harrity, told investigators he was startled by a loud noise and Damond appeared at the driver’s side window. Noor fired, striking her in the abdomen.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Minnesota Super Bowl Announces Volunteer Headquarters

St. Anthony Citizens Want Mayor To Resign

One Man Dead After YouTube Attempt Takes A Deadly Turn

Shooting In Wadena County Lands Man In Jail

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Virginia Overton said

You guys did a great job and I sure appreciate it very very much! Thank you for... Read More

Brent Balmer said

It's unfortunate that the video player was malfunctioning during the live newsca... Read More

Teresa Catlin said

You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More

Victor Swedberg said

Enjoy your retirement Ed... Read More

Latest Story

Essentia Health Adds New Board Member

The Board of Directors at Essentia Health has announced that Mark Ronnei will be leading the Essentia Health-St.Joseph’s Medical Center in
Posted on Jul. 20 2017

Latest Stories

Essentia Health Adds New Board Member

Posted on Jul. 20 2017

Brainerd Chamber Recognizes Economic Impact Of Rail Transportation

Posted on Jul. 20 2017

Dayton's Veto Of Legislature's Funding Ruled Unconstitutional

Posted on Jul. 20 2017

BSU Honored As Green Ribbon Schools Award Winner For Sustainability

Posted on Jul. 20 2017

Bemidji Northern Heat 14U Gets Win Over Fergus Falls

Posted on Jul. 20 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.