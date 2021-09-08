Lakeland PBS

Apply to Serve on the Lakeland PBS Board!

Board of Directors

Lakeland PBS is governed and controlled by a local volunteer board of directors that meets monthly. Our board of directors is made up of a diverse cross section of citizens from our viewing area. You can make a difference and have an impact on Lakeland PBS by serving on the board. Applying is easy and you can download the application form at the link below.

Board of Directors Application

Annually in the fall, we seek new board members to replace those whose terms are expiring. This year we will be accepting new board member applications through October 31. Our board nominating committee will meet in early November and make a recommendation of appointments that our full board will vote on at our November board meeting held the third Wednesday in November. All applicants will be notified of the outcome of the elections immediately following the November board meeting. Those applicants selected to serve on the board will be invited to attend our annual board meeting in December.

Board Meeting Schedule
Board of Directors List
Board of Directors Job Description

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

