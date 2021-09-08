Apply to Serve on the Lakeland PBS Board!

Board of Directors

Lakeland PBS is governed and controlled by a local volunteer board of directors that meets monthly. Our board of directors is made up of a diverse cross section of citizens from our viewing area. You can make a difference and have an impact on Lakeland PBS by serving on the board. Applying is easy and you can download the application form at the link below.

Annually in the fall, we seek new board members to replace those whose terms are expiring. This year we will be accepting new board member applications through October 31. Our board nominating committee will meet in early November and make a recommendation of appointments that our full board will vote on at our November board meeting held the third Wednesday in November. All applicants will be notified of the outcome of the elections immediately following the November board meeting. Those applicants selected to serve on the board will be invited to attend our annual board meeting in December.