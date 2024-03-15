Amended SRO Bill Signed into Law by Gov. Walz After Passing MN Senate
A bipartisan fix to a law change from last year that clarifies use-of-force standards for school resource officers was been signed by Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, the Minnesota Senate approved the bill on a 61-3 vote, ending a debate that took months over statute language buried in education policy from the previous legislative session. The bill directs funding for school resource officer training, establishes clear duties for officers, and requires the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board develop a model policy.
That evening, Gov. Walz signed the bill and said that it “provides comprehensive guidance and clarity, allowing school resource officers to continue to do their jobs effectively.” Walz also added that he was grateful to legislators, school leaders, education advocates, youth voices, and law enforcement for working together to get the bill done.
