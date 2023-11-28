Lakeland PBS

Alexandria Police Searching for Suspect in Fatal Stabbing of Woman

Lakeland News — Nov. 27 2023

Police in Alexandria continue to search for a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 58-year-old woman last Friday.

According to a press release from the Alexandria Police Department, Desiree Frederick died as a result of homicide caused by stabbing.

Frederick was found unresponsive inside an Alexandria home around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 24. Lifesaving measures were performed, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect in the stabbing is unknown at this time, but police officials say this does not appear to be a random act and they do not believe there is any risk to the public. Anyone with any information should contact the Alexandria Police Department by calling 320-763-6631 to speak with a detective.

