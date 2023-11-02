Lakeland PBS

Akeley Man Charged for Allegedly Raping Juvenile Girls Over Several Years

Lakeland News — Nov. 1 2023

Derek Askildson (Credit: Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office)

A 35-year-old Akeley man is charged with six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly sexually assaulting two juvenile girls numerous times over several years.

Derek Joseph Askildson was arrested on Oct. 27 and is formally charged in Hubbard County Court. Each count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct carries a penalty of 30 years in prison and/or a $40,000 fine.

According to court documents, he is accused of sexually assaulting and raping the two girls from March 2020 until April of this year. One of the girls told investigators she had been raped from the time she was five or six until she was 14. The other girl said the sexual abuse started when she was five years old and lasted until she was 12.

