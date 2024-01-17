Aitkin Schools Locked Down Monday Following Anonymous Threat

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Aitkin School District received an anonymous threat Monday afternoon that prompted the district to fully lock down both Rippleside Elementary and Aitkin High School.

The call came in just before 1 p.m. and threatened to shoot up the high school. The lockdown consisted of students staying inside the school, as the threat was deemed to be on the exterior of the building.

Authorities traced the call and determined it come from somewhere not near Aitkin. Police moved the school to a soft lockdown around 2:30 p.m. with entrances secured by officers.

Later, it was determined at least two other similar threats were called in in different counties and at that time, the threat was deemed not credible and similar to others that have been happening around the state in recent weeks.

