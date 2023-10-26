AFSP’s Out of the Darkness Walk in Nisswa Brings Awareness to Suicide Prevention

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Earlier this month, many Minnesotans gathered at The Pines at Grand View Lodge in Nisswa for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s last Out of the Darkness walk of 2023.

AFSP organizes the walk to fund research, raise awareness, and support survivors of suicide loss.

For nearly two decades throughout the U.S., AFSP has galvanized communities as the organization continues to raise awareness and exhibit advocacy for mental health. And the mission for AFSP can’t possibly be overstated, as the hope is to reduce the country’s suicide rate 20% by 2025.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, you can contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988. You can also visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

