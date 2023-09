Click to print (Opens in new window)

Additional police officers have been assigned to the Red Lake Middle School this week following threats made last weekend.

A release from the Red Lake Police Department says that the recent threats that were directed to the Red Lake Middle School “have been taken care of.” The department also thanks community members for their assistance.

