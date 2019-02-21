3 Men Charged In Red Lake Heroin Trafficking Case That Resulted In Two Deaths

Three men have been charged in a October heroin trafficking case on the Red Lake Reservation, that resulted in the shooting deaths of two people.

United State Attorney, Erica H. MacDonald, announced an indictment charging Franklin “Frankie” Jackson, 23, Kristopher “Blood Money” Sullivan, 24, of Minneapolis, and Bryan “Boon” Boardman, 24, also of Minneapolis, with conspiracy to distribute heroin. Sullivan and Boardman were also charged with using and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

According to the indictment, between October 1st, 2018 and October 21st, 2018, Jackson, Sullivan and Boardman conspired with each other to distribute heroin on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. On October 21st, the defendants’ drug trafficking activities resulted in the shooting death two individuals, identified as J.R. and R.B. in the indictment.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force and Red Lake Tribal Police Department. Assistant U.S. attorneys Jeffrey S. Paulsen and Julie E. Allyn are prosecuting the case.