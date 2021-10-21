2,361 New COVID-19 Cases, 26 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN
The state today reported 26 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,361 new coronavirus cases.
There were six deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 60 and 64
- One person from Cass County between the ages of 80 and 84
- Two people in Crow Wing County, one between the ages of 70 and 74 and the other between the ages of 85 and 89
- One person in Mille Lacs County between the ages of 75 and 79
- One person in Polk County between the ages of 90 and 94
The new cases came from 28,101 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.4%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 159 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 32
- Cass – 8
- Clearwater – 2
- Crow Wing – 24
- Hubbard – 5
- Itasca – 22
- Lake of the Woods – 6
- Mahnomen – 5
- Morrison – 5
- Mille Lacs – 24
- Polk – 10
- Roseau – 13
- Todd – 2
