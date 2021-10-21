2,361 New COVID-19 Cases, 26 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 26 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,361 new coronavirus cases.

There were six deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 60 and 64

One person from Cass County between the ages of 80 and 84

Two people in Crow Wing County, one between the ages of 70 and 74 and the other between the ages of 85 and 89

One person in Mille Lacs County between the ages of 75 and 79

One person in Polk County between the ages of 90 and 94

The new cases came from 28,101 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.4%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 159 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 1

Beltrami – 32

Cass – 8

Clearwater – 2

Crow Wing – 24

Hubbard – 5

Itasca – 22

Lake of the Woods – 6

Mahnomen – 5

Morrison – 5

Mille Lacs – 24

Polk – 10

Roseau – 13

Todd – 2

