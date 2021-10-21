Lakeland PBS

2,361 New COVID-19 Cases, 26 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Lakeland News — Oct. 21 2021

The state today reported 26 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,361 new coronavirus cases.

There were six deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 60 and 64
  • One person from Cass County between the ages of 80 and 84
  • Two people in Crow Wing County, one between the ages of 70 and 74 and the other between the ages of 85 and 89
  • One person in Mille Lacs County between the ages of 75 and 79
  • One person in Polk County between the ages of 90 and 94

The new cases came from 28,101 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.4%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 159 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 32
  • Cass – 8
  • Clearwater – 2
  • Crow Wing – 24
  • Hubbard – 5
  • Itasca – 22
  • Lake of the Woods – 6
  • Mahnomen – 5
  • Morrison – 5
  • Mille Lacs – 24
  • Polk – 10
  • Roseau – 13
  • Todd – 2

