2022 Marked Deadliest Year for Fires in MN in 27 Years

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When it comes to deaths related to fire in Minnesota, 2022 marked the deadliest year in 27 years.

In 2022, 70 people died as a result of fire, and according to authorities, many of the deaths stem from lifestyle and behavioral decisions. 29 fire deaths occurred when drugs or alcohol were present, with six of those cases including both, and 13 fire-related deaths involved vehicle crashes that resulted in a fire.

In addition, nine of the fire deaths were a result of careless smoking.

“Our leading cause of fatal fires, continuously, is related to cigarette use,” said Amanda Swenson, Interim State Fire Marshal. “[Ensure] that you’re using a deep container, a proper container, for cigarettes and extinguishing them fully, maybe even add a little water to make sure they’re completely out. Avoid smoking indoors, especially in bed or upholstered furniture.”

The number one leading cause of fire nationally and in Minnesota is kitchen fires, from when food is left unattended on a stove.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today