Lakeland PBS

2022 Marked Deadliest Year for Fires in MN in 27 Years

Lakeland News — Jun. 16 2023

When it comes to deaths related to fire in Minnesota, 2022 marked the deadliest year in 27 years.

In 2022, 70 people died as a result of fire, and according to authorities, many of the deaths stem from lifestyle and behavioral decisions. 29 fire deaths occurred when drugs or alcohol were present, with six of those cases including both, and 13 fire-related deaths involved vehicle crashes that resulted in a fire.

In addition, nine of the fire deaths were a result of careless smoking.

“Our leading cause of fatal fires, continuously, is related to cigarette use,” said Amanda Swenson, Interim State Fire Marshal. “[Ensure] that you’re using a deep container, a proper container, for cigarettes and extinguishing them fully, maybe even add a little water to make sure they’re completely out. Avoid smoking indoors, especially in bed or upholstered furniture.”

The number one leading cause of fire nationally and in Minnesota is kitchen fires, from when food is left unattended on a stove.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Legislation to Protect MN Election Workers Goes Into Effect

U of M North Central Research and Outreach Center Starts Up Summer Agriculture Studies

Bemidji Man Dies Following Two-Vehicle Crash in Hubbard County

In Focus: Linden Hill Historic Estate Showcases History of 2 Little Falls Families

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.