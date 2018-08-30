Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS
Breaking News
Line 3 Pipeline Protestors Occupy Downtown Bemidji Streets

20 for 20: School Closure (2004)

Jason Raveling
Aug. 29 2018
Leave a Comment

To celebrate our 20th anniversary of Lakeland News, we’re taking a look back at some of the memorable local stories we’ve covered over the years. We’re calling it 20 For 20 – 20 stories in all, one for each of the 20 years we’ve been on the air with Lakeland News.

In 2004, the Brainerd School District closed the doors at Washington School as the district prepared to open its new Forestview Middle School. Washington School had been open for 75 years, and our reporter Catie Beck brought us the story as alumni returned to celebrate the school’s history.

Students who had been attending Washington School moved over to the new Forestview Middle School shortly after Washington School closed. The building where Washington School was located is still used by the district as its educational services building. And the reporter covering the story, Catie Beck, is now a national correspondent for NBC Nightly News.

Jason Raveling
Contact the Author Jason Raveling
jraveling@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd Football Looks to Become a Family in 2018

Students Head Back To School At Central Lakes College

Sourcewell Helps Bring New Planetarium Equipment to Forestview Middle School

Downtown Brainerd Gets Some Color with a Giant Mural

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Recent Show

Lakeland Currents: Northwoods Riders OHV Club

Locally, ATV and OHV enthusiasts band together through the Northwoods Riders OHV Club. But there is more to this group than just trail rides.
Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents: Northwoods Riders OHV Club

Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Iskigamizigan (Sugar Bush) & Artist/Animator Jonathan Thunder

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Counting to 20

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Asabikeshiinh (A Spider)

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Agindaaso-nagamon (Number Song)

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.