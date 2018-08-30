20 for 20: School Closure (2004)

To celebrate our 20th anniversary of Lakeland News, we’re taking a look back at some of the memorable local stories we’ve covered over the years. We’re calling it 20 For 20 – 20 stories in all, one for each of the 20 years we’ve been on the air with Lakeland News.

In 2004, the Brainerd School District closed the doors at Washington School as the district prepared to open its new Forestview Middle School. Washington School had been open for 75 years, and our reporter Catie Beck brought us the story as alumni returned to celebrate the school’s history.

Students who had been attending Washington School moved over to the new Forestview Middle School shortly after Washington School closed. The building where Washington School was located is still used by the district as its educational services building. And the reporter covering the story, Catie Beck, is now a national correspondent for NBC Nightly News.