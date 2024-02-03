Lakeland PBS

2 Dead After Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash Near Naytahwaush

Lakeland News — Feb. 2 2024

Two people are dead following an early morning one-vehicle crash near Naytahwaush today. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office says the victims are 22-year-old Bobby Weaver of Naytahwaush and 19-year-old Aaliyah Ironcloud of Mahnomen.

A third person in the vehicle, 22-year-old Glen Weaver of Naytahwaush, walked to a nearby home to get help. Weaver, who was a backseat passenger, suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area health care facility by ambulance.

The press release on the crash does not state who the driver of the vehicle was. The families of the deceased have been notified.

The Sheriff’s Office says at this time it is unknown whether alcohol or controlled substances played a role in the crash, but speed was a contributing factor.

Lakeland News

