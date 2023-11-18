2 Charged in Connection with Bemidji Homicide This Past August

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Two men have been charged in connection with a homicide that took place near downtown Bemidji this past August.

On Aug. 12, law enforcement responded to a request for a welfare check at a residence on the 1200 block of Minnesota Ave. NW. There, officers found a deceased male who was identified as 29-year-old Jared William Eason. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office said Eason died of blunt force injuries.

According to a release sent out Friday by Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin, 40-year-old Joseph Robert Eason and 36-year-old Daniel James Eason were arrested for their involvement in Jared Eason’s death. Joseph is charged with first-degree manslaughter and Daniel is being charged with aiding an offender after the fact.

