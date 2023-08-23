Lakeland PBS

19-Year-Old Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Bemidji

Zy'Riah SimmonsAug. 23 2023

A 19-year-old Bemidji man died Tuesday night after a motorcycle crash in Bemidji.

Law enforcement received a call that there was a crash at Jefferson Avenue SW and Division Street W around 11:22 pm.

The victim was later identified as 19-year-old Tristan Channing Secor of Bemidji. He was transferred to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center and died as a result of his injuries.

According to the crash report, Secor was wearing a helmet.

