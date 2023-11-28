Lakeland PBS

13-Year-Old Laporte Girl Recognized for Efforts to Save Mom, Herself from Potential Tragedy

Lakeland News — Nov. 27 2023

From left to right: dispatcher Sydney Weniger, Abby Foss, her mother Barbara Foss, and Hubbard County Deputy Casey DeLacey (Credit: Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office)

A 13-year-old girl from rural Laporte is being recognized for her efforts to save her mom and herself from a potential tragic situation.

Hubbard County Deputy Casey DeLacey recently presented Abby Foss an award for courage and bravery for her actions. Abby was in a vehicle driven by her mother, Barbara Foss, on Sept. 28 when Barbara suffered an apparent medical emergency.

Abby called 911 and reported her mother was not responding to her and that she couldn’t get her to slow down. As the vehicle traveled along Highway 200 near Kabekona, a dispatcher gave the girl instructions on how to slow the vehicle down and steer it.

Abby was able to get the vehicle stopped, and medical staff which had responded to the scene began providing care. Barbara was then transported to Sanford Hospital, where she was treated for her medical emergency.

By — Lakeland News

