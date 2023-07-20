12-Year-Old Under Investigation After Church Fire in Morrison County
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a 12-year-old boy in connection with a fire at a church in Elmdale.
The fire was reported around 5:40 Tuesday afternoon at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Elmdale, which is about 20 miles southwest of Little Falls.
When deputies arrived, there was smoke coming from the back corner of the church. The Upsala Fire Department, along with mutual aid from the Bowlus Fire Department, responded and was able to keep the fire from spreading throughout the church.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office with this active investigation.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.