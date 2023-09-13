Lakeland PBS

1 Person Injured in Minivan-Buggy Crash West of Staples

Lakeland News — Sep. 13 2023

One person was injured Sunday when a minivan struck a horse-drawn buggy in Wadena County.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Highway 10 in Aldrich, located west of Staples. The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of the minivan, 26-year-old Brittany Burkholder, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. The driver of the buggy and two passengers reported no injuries.

The minivan was eastbound on the highway, near the intersection of Central Avenue, when it made contact with the westbound buggy.

By — Lakeland News

