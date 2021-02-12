Zwilling Family Tradition Now Celebrated as Community I.C.E. Fest

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Zwilling family started a family tradition of hosting a party a couple weeks after Christmas without the children present. When it was Chuck Zwilling’s turn to host it, he decided to move the tradition outdoors. From there, the tradition grew.

The I.C.E. Fest kicks off Saturday, February 13 and runs through Sunday, February 14. The Zwilling family hasn’t disclosed how big the ice carousel will be this year, but they’re planning for it to be larger than last year’s record of 750 feet, and larger than 12 acres.

