Zonta Club Of Brainerd Hosts Annual Christmas House

We haven’t hit Thanksgiving yet, but Christmas has come early to a house on Gull Lake as the Brainerd chapter of Zonta International is holding its annual Christmas House at the home of Kelly and PJ Smith on Gull Lake. And it’s all for a good cause.

The event is an intricate process, but one that is worth the smiles when people see the festive decorations. While this is not the first Christmas House that Zonta has put on, it’s the first one at the newly built home on Gull Lake.

The event began tonight and continues tomorrow from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the house on Gull Lake, and it’s not too late to take part in the fun.