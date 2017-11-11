DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Zonta Club Of Brainerd Hosts Annual Christmas House

Clayton Castle
Nov. 10 2017
Leave a Comment

We haven’t hit Thanksgiving yet, but Christmas has come early to a house on Gull Lake as the Brainerd chapter of Zonta International is holding its annual Christmas House at the home of Kelly and PJ Smith on Gull Lake. And it’s all for a good cause.

The event is an intricate process, but one that is worth the smiles when people see the festive decorations. While this is not the first Christmas House that Zonta has put on, it’s the first one at the newly built home on Gull Lake.

The event began tonight and continues tomorrow from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the house on Gull Lake, and it’s not too late to take part in the fun.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Paddlepalooza Celebrates Labor Day Weekend In Lake Country

Crow Wing County Proposes Golf Course Project In Gull Lake

Northwoods Adventure: Gull Lake Frozen Fore

Man Injured In Snowmobile Crash

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Judy said

How do I get tickets?... Read More

cheryl messner said

great interview - looks like a good book!!... Read More

Latest Story

New Class Hopes To Inspire Future First Responders

Park Rapids High School had a few visitors who decided to drop in. Emergency personell from the North Memorial Level 1 Trauma Center flew in to
Posted on Nov. 10 2017

Latest Stories

New Class Hopes To Inspire Future First Responders

Posted on Nov. 10 2017

130 Job Cuts Coming to St. Cloud

Posted on Nov. 10 2017

Douglas County Man Airlifted After Farm Accident

Posted on Nov. 10 2017

Update: Minnesota State Senator Accused of Sexual Harassment Gets Lawyer

Posted on Nov. 10 2017

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Hosts Veteran's Day Celebration

Posted on Nov. 10 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.