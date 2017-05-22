DONATE

Zimmer Recovering From Surgery; Misses OTAs

Clayton Castle
May. 22 2017
Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer will miss the start of organized team activities due to recovering from eye surgery, according to a statement from the team.

“As the Vikings begin OTA practices, Coach Zimmer will be taking time away from the team to dedicate to recovering from eye surgery and restoring his health,” Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman said. “We all agree Mike’s health is the priority and we believe rest and recovery are in the best interest for the long term. We anticipate Mike back on the field in a few weeks.”

The surgery is the eighth surgery on the same eye, an issue Zimmer has dealt with for a few years.

Zimmer will be recovering at his ranch in northern Kentucky.

