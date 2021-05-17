Zero COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported Monday, Fewer Than 600 New Cases
The state reported 589 new COVID-19 cases today along with zero deaths.
The new cases came from 17,616 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.3%. The seven-day average for case positivity is now at 5.7%. That’s still above the cuation threshold of 5.0%, but also the lowest level in Minnesota since the end of March.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 61 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Beltrami – 8
- Cass – 5
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 9
- Hubbard – 7
- Itasca – 17
- Lake of the Woods – 5
- Mahnomen – 1
- Mille Lacs – 3
- Roseau – 4
- Todd – 1
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.