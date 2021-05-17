Zero COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported Monday, Fewer Than 600 New Cases

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 589 new COVID-19 cases today along with zero deaths.

The new cases came from 17,616 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.3%. The seven-day average for case positivity is now at 5.7%. That’s still above the cuation threshold of 5.0%, but also the lowest level in Minnesota since the end of March.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 61 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Beltrami – 8

Cass – 5

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 9

Hubbard – 7

Itasca – 17

Lake of the Woods – 5

Mahnomen – 1

Mille Lacs – 3

Roseau – 4

Todd – 1

