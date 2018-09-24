Lakeland PBS
Zebra Mussels Found In Blandin Reservoir Near Grand Rapids

Rachel Johnson
Sep. 24 2018
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a report of zebra mussels in Blandin Reservoir on the Mississippi River near Grand Rapids.

Several lakes connected to the reservoir are also being added to the infested waters list.

Itasca County invasive species staff contacted the DNR after finding zebra mussels on settlement samplers that were installed this spring near the public access on the east side of the reservoir.

Zebra mussels can compete with native species for food and habitat, cut the feet of swimmers, reduce the performance of boat motors, and cause expensive damage to water intake pipes, according to the DNR.

People are advised to contact an area DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

