Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Woman Lake Near Longville

Zebra mussels have been confirmed in another lake in Northern Minnesota, with the Department of Natural Resources confirming a case in Woman Lake near Longville.

A Cass County aquatic invasive species specialist examined and confirmed a juvenile zebra mussel on a pontoon that is used only on Woman Lake. A different AIS inspector previously had discovered another juvenile zebra mussel on the boat when it was being removed from the lake for the season.

Girl Lake, which is downstream and is closely connected to Woman Lake, is also being added to the infested waters list.

