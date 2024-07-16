Jul 15, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Union Lake Near Erskine in Polk County
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Union Lake, near Erskine in Polk County.
A lake property owner contacted the DNR after finding a zebra mussel attached to a native mussel in Union Lake. DNR staff found more than 15 zebra mussels near the public water access, which is more than a mile from the location of the initial discovery.
Union Lake is located about 10 miles south of Erskine and is an 887-acre lake.
More information on aquatic invasive species can be found on the DNR website.