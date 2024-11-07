Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Turtle River Lake North of Bemidji

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Turtle River Lake, located near the town of Turtle River just north of Bemidji.

A release from the DNR says a lake property owner contacted the DNR after finding several dozen zebra mussels on equipment they were removing from Turtle River Lake for the season.

A Beltrami County invasive species specialist found zebra mussels on a public access dock and a settlement sampler in Turtle River Lake, and a DNR invasive species specialist found zebra mussels attached to docks at two Turtle River Lake public accesses. Settlement samplers are solid surfaces temporarily place in the water that people can regularly check for attached zebra mussels, to aid in detecting the invasive mussels.

The DNR reminds the public to carefully check boats and trailers, docks and lifts, and all other water-related equipment for invasive species when removing equipment for seasonal storage. It is also state law to keep docks and boat lifts out of the water for at least 21 days before putting them into another body of water.

More information on aquatic invasive species (AIS) in Minnesota can be found on the DNR website.