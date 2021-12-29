Lakeland PBS

Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Thunder Lake in Cass County

Lakeland News — Dec. 28 2021

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed zebra mussels in another Cass County lake, this time a lake near Remer.

A lake property owner on Thunder Lake contacted the DNR in late October after finding zebra mussels on a boat lift being removed from the water for the season. A subsequent DNR shoreline search did not reveal additional zebra mussels.

Two DNR K-9s trained to detect zebra mussels were brought in, with the cooperation of lake property owners, to search lake properties and equipment. The K-9s and their handlers checked about 20 properties and 50 pieces of equipment and found four zebra mussels attached to equipment adjacent to the site of the original report.

By — Lakeland News

