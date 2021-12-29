Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Thunder Lake in Cass County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed zebra mussels in another Cass County lake, this time a lake near Remer.

A lake property owner on Thunder Lake contacted the DNR in late October after finding zebra mussels on a boat lift being removed from the water for the season. A subsequent DNR shoreline search did not reveal additional zebra mussels.

Two DNR K-9s trained to detect zebra mussels were brought in, with the cooperation of lake property owners, to search lake properties and equipment. The K-9s and their handlers checked about 20 properties and 50 pieces of equipment and found four zebra mussels attached to equipment adjacent to the site of the original report.

