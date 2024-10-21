Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Potato Lake Near Park Rapids

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in a lake near Park Rapids.

A press release says a property owner on Potato Lake contacted the DNR after a lake service provider found a zebra mussel on a boat lift they were removing for the season. The DNR, Hubbard County staff, and Potato Lake Association Members found five additional zebra mussels at the location of the initial report and two more at another location about two-and-a-half miles away.

The DNR adds that in recent years, several new zebra mussel confirmations in Minnesota lakes were first reported by property owners and lake service providers removing docks, boats, and boat lifts at the end of the season. The agency is asking the public to carefully check boats and trailers, docks and lifts, and all other water-related equipment for invasive species when removing equipment for seasonal storage.

More information on aquatic invasive species in Minnesota can be found on the DNR website.