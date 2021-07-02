Lakeland PBS

Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Pine Mountain Lake in Cass County

Nick UrsiniJul. 2 2021

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a report of zebra mussels in Pine Mountain Lake, adjacent to Backus in Cass County.

According to the release, a swimmer contacted the DNR after finding a zebra mussel attached to a native mussel on a sandbar along the southern shoreline of the lake. A DNR invasive species specialists found three more zebra mussels during a snorkel search in the same area.

“It’s helpful when lake users contact us if they find what might be an invasive species that’s new to a lake,” said Heidi Wolf, DNR invasive species unit supervisor. “Early detection is important, because it can help prevent spread to other lakes.”

Whether or not a lake is listed as infested, Minnesota law requires boaters and anglers to:

  • Clean watercraft and trailers of aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species,
  • Drain all water by removing drain plugs and keeping them out during transport, and
  • Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

People should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

