Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Pine Mountain Lake in Cass County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a report of zebra mussels in Pine Mountain Lake, adjacent to Backus in Cass County.

According to the release, a swimmer contacted the DNR after finding a zebra mussel attached to a native mussel on a sandbar along the southern shoreline of the lake. A DNR invasive species specialists found three more zebra mussels during a snorkel search in the same area.

“It’s helpful when lake users contact us if they find what might be an invasive species that’s new to a lake,” said Heidi Wolf, DNR invasive species unit supervisor. “Early detection is important, because it can help prevent spread to other lakes.”

Whether or not a lake is listed as infested, Minnesota law requires boaters and anglers to:

Clean watercraft and trailers of aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species,

Drain all water by removing drain plugs and keeping them out during transport, and

Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

People should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today