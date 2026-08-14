Zebra Mussels Confirmed in New Locations in Itasca, Hubbard Counties

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in two new locations.

The invasive species has been found in the LaRue Mine Pit near Nashwauk in Itasca County and in Kabekona Lake near Benedict in Hubbard County.

A survey crew with the Itasca County Soil and Water Conservation District’s aquatic invasive species program contacted the DNR after finding zebra mussels in the LaRue Mine Pit, and DNR staff confirmed the presence of both immature and adult zebra mussels there.

The Hubbard County sighting was reported by the Kabekona Lake Board after the invasives were found on a rock on a sandbar. The sighting was again confirmed by the DNR, where invasive species specialists also found more zebra mussels near the location of the original report.

More information on aquatic invasive species and how to decontaminate watercraft to reduce the risk of them spreading to other water bodies can be found on the DNR website.