Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Lake Beltrami North of Bemidji

Zebra mussels have been found in another Bemidji area lake.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of the aquatic invasive species in Lake Beltrami, located just north of Bemidji in Beltrami County.

A lake property owner contacted the DNR after finding zebra mussels attached to rocks in the lake. During a follow-up search, a DNR invasive species specialist found an adult zebra mussel attached to another rock nearby.

The DNR says whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires people to:

Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species

Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport

Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash

Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters

Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one waterbody to another

These additional steps reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species:

Decontaminate watercraft and equipment

Spray watercraft and equipment with high-pressure water or rinse with water if high-pressure water is not available

Dry watercraft and equipment for at least five days before using in another waterbody

More information on aquatic invasive species and on what to do if you spot any can be found on the DNR website.