Zebra Mussels Confirmed In Lake Alexander In Morrison County

Jul. 18 2019

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, two adult zebra mussels, about one-half inch in length, were found in Lake Alexander in Morrison County. Divers found the zebra mussels near Soldiers Island on the west side of the lake, and two more zebra mussels of the same size at the east boat access.

Whether or not a lake is listed as infested, Minnesota law requires boaters and anglers to clean watercraft and trailers of aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species, drain all water by removing drain plugs and keeping them out during transport, and dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Zebra mussels can compete with native species for food and habitat, cut the feet of swimmers, reduce the performance of boat motors, and cause damage to water intake pipes. People should contact an area DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species that has not already been confirmed in a lake.

Chaz Mootz

