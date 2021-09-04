Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Horseshoe Lake in Crow Wing Co.
The DNR has confirmed zebra mussels in another Lakeland area lake, this time in Horseshoe Lake, near the city of Crosslake in Crow Wing County.
A Crow Wing County watercraft inspector found adult zebra mussels attached to an aquatic plant that was removed from a boat and trailer at the Horseshoe Lake public access. DNR aquatic invasive species specialists found adult zebra mussels at opposite ends of the west bay of Horseshoe lake during a follow-up search.
