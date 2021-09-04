Lakeland PBS

Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Horseshoe Lake in Crow Wing Co.

Lakeland News — Sep. 3 2021

The DNR has confirmed zebra mussels in another Lakeland area lake, this time in Horseshoe Lake, near the city of Crosslake in Crow Wing County.

A Crow Wing County watercraft inspector found adult zebra mussels attached to an aquatic plant that was removed from a boat and trailer at the Horseshoe Lake public access. DNR aquatic invasive species specialists found adult zebra mussels at opposite ends of the west bay of Horseshoe lake during a follow-up search.

