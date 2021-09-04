Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Horseshoe Lake in Crow Wing Co.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The DNR has confirmed zebra mussels in another Lakeland area lake, this time in Horseshoe Lake, near the city of Crosslake in Crow Wing County.

A Crow Wing County watercraft inspector found adult zebra mussels attached to an aquatic plant that was removed from a boat and trailer at the Horseshoe Lake public access. DNR aquatic invasive species specialists found adult zebra mussels at opposite ends of the west bay of Horseshoe lake during a follow-up search.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today