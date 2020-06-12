Lakeland PBS

Zebra Mussels Confirmed In Farm Island Lake In Aitkin County

Brad Hamilton — Jun. 12 2020

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, zebra mussels have been reported in Farm Island Lake in Aitkin County.

A lake property owner fishing on the lake contacted the DNR after finding an adult zebra mussel on vegetation attached to a boat anchor. The DNR sampled the vegetation and collected a plankton sample, which revealed a zebra mussel larva, or veliger. Veligers may indicate a reproducing population of zebra mussels is established in the lake.

After reports of individual zebra mussels in Farm Island Lake in 2018 and 2019, the DNR was unable to find additional zebra mussels or veligers, despite a number of follow-up searches. The DNR appreciates the vigilance of lake users who contact the agency when they find what may be invasive species not previously confirmed in a lake.

Whether or not invasive species have been confirmed in a lake, Minnesota law requires boaters and anglers to:

  • Clean watercraft and trailers of aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.
  • Drain all water by removing drain plugs and keeping them out during transport.
  • Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

